MP Bharat Ram pitches for Parliament segment named as Godavari district

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has underlined the need to name Rajamahendravaram parliamentary constituency as 'Godavari district' as three Assembly constituencies such as Kovvur, Nidadavolu and Gopalapuram come under it.

Speaking to reporters at Uma Markendeya Swamy temple here on Friday, he said a proposal was submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A separate urban development authority with Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur and Nidadavolu is also needed by laying outer ring road and the issue also be taken to the notice of the government.

A special meeting will be held in this regard on November 16. The year 2021 will be special to YSRCP government, as it will distribute house sites and houses to the true beneficiaries and the government will construct houses free for them. Meanwhile, Polavaram project also be completed in the same year.

The historical city will get heritage status shortly and a detailed project report has been submitted to the government in this regard.

TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is creating problems to the government by approaching courts and because of him the distribution of house sites also was stopped.

The Chief Minister prepared election manifesto based on the problems he came to know during his 3,648 kms PrajasamkalpaYatra and implemented 90 percent of the promises, the MP averred.

Earlier, he performed Ganga Godavari pooja, Sammelana pooja, Go pooja and Lakshsa Bilvarchana in Uma Markandeya Swamy temple.