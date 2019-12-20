MP Gorantla Madhav's dramatic counter to JC Diwakar Reddy, Kisses police boot in the Press meet

YSRCP Hindupuram MP Gorantla Madhav has expressed outrage over the inappropriate comments made by the former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy. In protest to JC's comments, Gorantla dramatically cleansed and kissed the police boots in front of the media and dedicated his act to Diwakar Reddy. On occasion, MP Madhav said he kissed the shoes in tribute to martyrs who protect the integrity and sovereignty of the people.

In the press meet, Madhav slammed at JC on the boot-licking comments against the police officers. He asserted that due to the arrogance of TDP, Anantapur people had brought the JC family to roads by defeating him in last elections. Madhav advised the TDP leaders to face Jagan Reddy politically rather than making baseless, senseless comments on police.

Recalling JC comments, The MP said that JC is making these filthy comments in the wake of seizing his travel buses which belong to Diwakar Travels. The Police Association has threatened to file criminal cases against JC.

MP Madhav has criticized Chandrababu, who is next to him, for not opposing JC from badmouthing on police.