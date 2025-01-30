MP hopeful of getting approval for Gunadala ROB

Vijayawada : MP Kesineni Sivanath participated in the district level coordination meeting held at the District collectorate on Wednesday. District collector G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil, VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra and other officials were present

Addressing the meeting, he said that DPR for construction of Rail Over Bridge at Gunadala railway station was sent to the Railway Board and he would try to get approval for construction of the bridge. He said the railway gate is closed 180 times a day causing inconvenience and hardships to the commuters.

Addressing the officials, the MP emphasised the need for construction of ROB at Gunadala.

He discussed the works linked to the Railways. He discussed the Vambay Colony underpass, sanction of railway underpasses, removal of encroachments, preparing DPRs, new trains for Vijayawada, construction of railway lines in Vijayawada Lok Sabha limits, metro line etc.,

He requested the Railways to take up works related to Budameru modernization. He said people suffered huge losses due to Budameru floods and stressed upon the need for modernisation of Budameru and connecting Railway works.