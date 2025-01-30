Live
- AP leading in labour reforms, says Vasamsetti Subhash
- KTR slammed for calumny and lies
- ‘CM assures steps to stabilise red chilli price’
- Road Safety drive to be ramped up
- MP distributes sports kits
- Workshop on children’s rights, internet use held
- ‘Wearing helmet will not result in hair loss’
- Bengaluru Metro: Central Government Stops Metro Fare Hike, Passengers Relieved
- MP hopeful of getting approval for Gunadala ROB
- Install CCTV cams at schools and colleges: DCP
Just In
MP hopeful of getting approval for Gunadala ROB
MP Kesineni Sivanath participated in the district level coordination meeting held at the District collectorate on Wednesday.
Vijayawada : MP Kesineni Sivanath participated in the district level coordination meeting held at the District collectorate on Wednesday. District collector G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil, VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra and other officials were present
Addressing the meeting, he said that DPR for construction of Rail Over Bridge at Gunadala railway station was sent to the Railway Board and he would try to get approval for construction of the bridge. He said the railway gate is closed 180 times a day causing inconvenience and hardships to the commuters.
Addressing the officials, the MP emphasised the need for construction of ROB at Gunadala.
He discussed the works linked to the Railways. He discussed the Vambay Colony underpass, sanction of railway underpasses, removal of encroachments, preparing DPRs, new trains for Vijayawada, construction of railway lines in Vijayawada Lok Sabha limits, metro line etc.,
He requested the Railways to take up works related to Budameru modernization. He said people suffered huge losses due to Budameru floods and stressed upon the need for modernisation of Budameru and connecting Railway works.