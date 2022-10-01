MP inaugurates CC road, drainage in Yerraguntla

Yerraguntla/Proddaturu (YSR District): Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy said that the government is spending huge amount of funds for the construction of roads in rural areas in the interest of developing marketing facilities.

Inaugurating the CC road and drainage from Yerraguntla to Valasapalle constructed at a cost of Rs 2.62 crore on Friday, the MP said the opposition parties were unnecessary making baseless allegations on the government over bad condition of roads despite it is spending huge amount of funds in a big way for the purpose.

He said that roads in rural areas connecting to the towns should be get repaired in a phased manner. Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudheer Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu and RTC Chairman D Mallikarjuna Reddy were present.

Later the MP along with advisor to the government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has unveiled the bronze statue of senior politician and former Proddaturu MLA Ramana Reddy on the occassion of his first death anniversary at Rayalaseema Vyayama Kalasala in Proddaturu town on Friday.

On the occasion, the leaders recalled their association with Ramana Reddy and lauded the crucial role in Rayalaseema agitation.

Mydukuru MLA S Raghu Rami Reddy and Proddaturu MLA R Siva Prasad Reddy were present.