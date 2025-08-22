MP Mahesh takes initiative to complete bridge

Eluru: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar has taken the initiative for the completion of the bridge across the Eluru canal at Gundugolanu in Bhimadole mandal. The bridge is very useful to thousands of people living nearby areas in Bhimadole mandal. The National Highways Authority of India sanctioned Rs 3.40 crore for the construction of the bridge. After the tender process, the contractor began the works.

However, as the construction was taken up without prior approval over the Eluru canal and against the guidelines of their department, the Inland Waterways Authority of India immediately issued orders to halt the works. As a result, the construction, which had reached the slab stage, came to a standstill. People traveling towards Gundugolanu in Bhimadole mandal were forced to take diversions via the National Highway, often leading to several accidents.

Local people and public representatives brought the issue to the notice of Putta Mahesh Kumar. Responding immediately, the MP convened discussions with NHAI and IWAI officials at his office in Shantinagar, Eluru. Later, the work was resumed and completed. Now the bridge is ready for inauguration.



