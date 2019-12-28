MP Margani Bharat Ram asks varsities to encourage sports in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has underlined the need to encourage sports and games in all universities and advised the managements of educational institutions make their play grounds as sports hubs.

Inaugurating the three-day National-level Rope Skipping tournament at Adikavi Nannaya University(AKNU) here on Friday, Ram said that both the State and Central governments' were funding for sports and games' meets.

He advised the students to participate in sports' meets which helps them to get identity quickly and also to get jobs in sports quota. He assured to extend all help to develop sports and games in the university.

AKNU VC Prof P Suresh Varma said the students of university were proving their mettle in the State, South zone and National-level tournaments and bringing laurels to varsity.

The university also constituted sports board exclusively for sports and games to encourage participants, he added. Registrar Prof S Teki and Sports Board convenor Dr K Subba Rao were present.