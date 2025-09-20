MP predicts Amaravati to be India’s most beautiful city

Vijayawada: Amaravati, the state capital, will transform into the most beautiful city in the country under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, asserted Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni).

He inaugurated the Amaravati Property Show at A-Convention Centre here on Friday, along with East MLA Gadde Rammohan. Organised by NAREDCO, the three-day exhibition will showcase real estate opportunities and futuristic plans for Amaravati. Following the inauguration, the dignitaries lit the ceremonial lamp, toured the exhibition stalls, and launched a few new ventures. The organisers also felicitated MP Kesineni Sivanath on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP described the property show as an excellent platform for people aspiring to fulfil the dream of owning a house. He expressed confidence that investments in Amaravati would yield significant long-term benefits, given its potential to become India’s most beautiful and well-planned city.

Sivanath said the coalition government remains fully supportive of the real estate sector. He pointed out that amendments to the RERA Act had been made to provide greater convenience to builders. “Real estate is not only a major contributor to the nation’s GDP but also provides livelihoods to thousands of people. Any issues concerning this sector will be taken up with the government and resolved promptly,” he assured.

He further said that the Amaravati Property Show reflects the future vision of the capital city and urged citizens to visit the exhibition and make the best use of the opportunities presented.

NAREDCO AP president Gadde Chakradhar, executive vice-president Paruchuri Kiran, AP secretary Mamidi Sitaramaiah, Central Zone president Sandeep Mandava, Central Zone secretary S V Ramana, treasurer P V Krishna, organising secretary V Vamshi Krishna, executive secretary G Hari Prasad Reddy, along with several other dignitaries attended the event.