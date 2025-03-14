MP Purandeswari appeals protection of Kasinayana Ashram

Rajamahendravaram : Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari along with a delegation met the Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav, urging the protection of Kasinayana Ashram at Jyothi Kshetram in the Nallamala forest, Nandyal district.

The Jyothi Kshetram Ashram, established in the deep forests of Nallamala has been a spiritual refuge for seekers and the underprivileged. The delegation highlighted that Sri Kasinayana, a revered spiritual leader, had inspired thousands of farmers across Rayalaseema to establish Annadana Kshetrams (free food distribution centres). Over 100 Annadana Satrams in Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Annamayya, Nellore, and Prakasam districts continue to provide free meals to people from all backgrounds. As a mark of respect for Sri Kasinayana’s contributions, the government named a mandal in Kadapa district as “Sri Avadhuta Kasinayana Mandal.”