MP Raghurama Krishna Raju, CM YS Jagan animosity turns a boon to people

Narsapuram (West Godavari district): It is said that a people's representative, MLA or MLC or MP, needs to keep one's master in good humour for getting approvals for the developmental works in his or her constituency. Obviously, the Chief Minister of any state is not always favourably disposed towards his leaders.

Narsapuram is one such Lok Sabha constituency in the state that defies the trend perhaps. In fact, the rivalry of the local MP here has now immensely benefited the constituency despite his acrimony towards Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. If you subtract a negative number, the two negatives combine to make a positive. Well, that is how it is for Narsapuram now.

Its MP, K Raghurama Krishna Raju, inadvertently elected from the YSRCP ticket, is no friend of the Chief Minister. Besides, he is not even in his 'good books' having preferred to scratch him on the wrong side very often. Though no one for sure knows when and where their equations soured, the going has been very rough for the MP. The situation is such that today he is even afraid to visit his own constituency despite the 'immense popularity' he feels he enjoys among his voters.

The tiff between the two has taken many shapes and turns with the CM preferring only silence while his followers go all out to attack and berate the rebel MP. He was even taken into police custody and that helped him allege torture in custody and start a litigation.

The ruling party's president did not seek to kick him out of the party to narrow his chances of rebelling further to help the party disqualify him. But, Raghurama seems to prefer it anyway. This unorthodox politician whom some love to call maverick, of course, never let his plans of development for the constituency known to anyone only playing up his 'victimhood' for endearing himself to his voters.

This background is needed to understand the spate of developmental works that the Chief Minister unleashed on Narsapuram after silently bearing the tantrums of the MP on Monday. That may be his answer to Raghurama Krishna Raju's criticism. The Chief Minister not only initiated the beginning of several projects but also inaugurated some, all worth Rs 3,300 crore, an unheard of action plan for the constituency in recent times.

From Biyyaputhippa harbour works to the foundation for Andhra Pradesh Aqua University the aqua economy of Narsapuram and West Godavari district are in for a change. In addition, 1,623 farmers received pattas for the leased land of 1,754 acre which their families have been holding since 1921.

Mulaparru regulator head works, a long-pending demand, upgraded local area hospital, protected water supply scheme works, bus station modernisation and a new upgraded substation for power supply will all go a long way in developing Narsapuram as never before.