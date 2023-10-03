MP Sanjeev Kumar unveils Salt Satyagraha statue in Kurnool

Kurnool/Nandyal: The 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was grandly celebrated in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts. The district administration, police department and others paid rich floral tributes by garlanding to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. In Kurnool town, the district administration accompanied by the civic department staff inaugurated the statue of Dandi March (Salt Satyagraha) near Birla gate circle on Monday.



Prior to inaugurating the statue at Birla circle, MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya, Municipal Commissioner A Bhargav Teja and others garlanded Gandhi’s statue located in front of Collector’s office marking his birth anniversary. Addressing the gathering, the MP called upon the people to take inspiration from the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said the Salt Satyagraha was started in 1930 and continued for 24 days from March 12 to April 5. The aim of Salt Satyagraha is to agitate against the British rule, who imposed tax on salt production. For production of salt, Gandhi and his associates have conducted a walkathon for 387 kilometers from Sabarmathi Ashram to Dandi village along the coastline of Arabian Ocean, said Sanjeev Kumar.

Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya said Mahatma Gandhi has fought against the British for achieving freedom. He strongly believed in the principles of truth and non-violence through which India was freed from the British rulers. “We all should be inspired by the principles of Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. Later the joint collector along with MP, Commissioner, MLAs of Panyam, Kodumur and Mayor inaugurated the Salt Satyagraha statue.

In a similar manner, Nandyal Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon along with Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, MLC Issac Basha, Municipal Commissioner Mabunissa also paid rich floral tributes by garlanding to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi centre in Nandyal.

On the other hand, Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Kurnool and Nandyal, G Krishna Kanth and K Raghuveer Reddy, also celebrated Gandhi Jayanthi by paying floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi.