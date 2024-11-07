MP seeks solution to problems linked to railways

Eluru : Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar has appealed to the chairman and chief executive officer of Railway Board (Ministry of Railways) Satish Kumar to help solve the problems under the jurisdiction of the Railway department in Eluru district.

To this extent, a petition was handed over to him at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. The MP recalled that he had mentioned in his letter on June 21 that a new DPR for Bhadrachalam-Kovvur broad gauge line via Sathupally should be prepared and completed soon.

The MP explained that due to the connectivity of this railway line, the distance between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad will be reduced by 150 km. He said that this railway line will benefit four SC and three ST reserved assembly constituencies.

He appealed to sanction the new rail line via Gudivada Junction, Nuzvid, Madhira and Vissannapet in the upcoming General Budget-2025. He requested for a halt to the East Coast Express train at Nuzvid station to help people travel to distant places like Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

Due to the lack of halt to express trains at Bhimadolu station, pilgrims, commuters, employees and students going to Dwaraka Tirumala are facing difficulties. The MP appealed to set up a reservation counter and provide a stop for the trains.

He also requested restoration of halt for trains numbered 17269/70, 17281/82 at Pallewada railway station. He urged to look into issues like reconstruction of Nuzvid railway station, passenger waiting room, general waiting hall, deputy SS room, waiting lounge, passenger sheds, approach road, lifts, sitting benches, 24-hour ticket counter.