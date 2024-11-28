Live
- Coming together is the beginning; keeping toge
- 9 fishermen rescued from sea amid rough weather
- Congress Commemorates 134th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Kadapa
- Thrust on social, economic uplift of communities
- SBI hosts townhall meeting in Tirupati
- ‘Modern technical education vital for students’
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 28, 2024: Get Free Rewards Now
- Prithvi Shaw Criticised for Ignoring Advice from Tendulkar, Dravid, Ponting, and Ganguly
- MP seeks vehicular underpass construction at Chandrasekharapuram
- India Tops WTC Points Table After Dominant Win Over Australia – Race for Lord’s Final Heats Up
Just In
MP seeks vehicular underpass construction at Chandrasekharapuram
Highlights
Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy have requested Union Road Transport and National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a vehicle underpass (VUP) on national highway-16 at Chandrasekharapuram Junction of Kodavaluru mandal in Nellore district.
Nellore : Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy have requested Union Road Transport and National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a vehicle underpass (VUP) on national highway-16 at Chandrasekharapuram Junction of Kodavaluru mandal in Nellore district. The petition was presented to Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.
Vemireddy informed the Union Minister that there are no underpasses on the national highway at Chandrasekharapuram junction, due to which people of nearby villages like Sanjiva Nagar, Peyyalapalem, Uchaguntapalem, Chautapalem, Tadakaluru, Dagadarthi and other villages are suffering from accidents.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS