MP seeks vehicular underpass construction at Chandrasekharapuram

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday

Nellore : Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy have requested Union Road Transport and National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a vehicle underpass (VUP) on national highway-16 at Chandrasekharapuram Junction of Kodavaluru mandal in Nellore district. The petition was presented to Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.

Vemireddy informed the Union Minister that there are no underpasses on the national highway at Chandrasekharapuram junction, due to which people of nearby villages like Sanjiva Nagar, Peyyalapalem, Uchaguntapalem, Chautapalem, Tadakaluru, Dagadarthi and other villages are suffering from accidents.

