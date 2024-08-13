MP urges Collector to solve drinking water problem in T Narasapuram

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar discussed various public issues with District Collector Vetri Selvi here on Monday. He urged the Collector to provide suitable employment to blind student Sivaprasad.



He appealed to her to give a letter of appreciation to Surya Tejaswi, a student of Jangareddygudem Gurukula IIT Academy on August 15 as he was one among 30 candidates selected from India for the US Field Service Cultural Exchange programme.

He was selected from Eluru district and is going to the US. He told the Collector to prepare details of pending long term project works in Eluru Parliament constituency to sort out with the Central government.

The MP also discussed the need to meet drinking water needs of T Narsapuram. Putta Mahesh Kumar asked the Collector to undertake development works from Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme funds.