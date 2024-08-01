Live
Just In
MP urges for ‘Vande Bharat’ halt at Eluru
MP Putta Mahesh Kumar expressed his gratitude to the Central government for the allocations to AP in the railway budget
Eluru : MP Putta Mahesh Kumar expressed his gratitude to the Central government for the allocations to AP in the railway budget. He urged Centre to complete the pending railway projects.
He mentioned some important projects for Andhra Pradesh in Parliament and asked the Central government to focus on them.
On behalf of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and State Minister Nara Lokesh, he thanked the Union Finance Minister and Railway Minister for allocating 9,151 crores for railway infrastructure in the budget.
The allocation was hiked by Rs 2,752 crore compared to previous year’s budget, he said.
He requested the Union Minister to take appropriate measures to stop the Vande Bharat trains at the Eluru railway station.
He requested the Centre to take up and complete Bhadrachalam - Kovvuru railway line passing through Eluru parliamentary constituency as soon as possible.
He thanked the Union Railway Minister for including Eluru Railway Station in this list of 73 railway stations across the state to be upgraded under Amrit Bharat Station scheme.