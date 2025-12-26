MP urges youth to take active interest in sports

Rajamahendravaram: MP Daggubati Purandeswari urged the youth to develop a strong interest in sports and stated that the government should provide proper encouragement in this field. She said accepting victory and defeat with equal spirit helps youth gain not only physical fitness but also mental strength.

The valedictory programme of Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 was held in a grand manner on Thursday at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram. Purandeswari was the chief guest and presented prizes to the winners of various sports events.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in parliamentary constituencies to promote sports culture among the youth. She said the Prime Minister’s interaction with youth through live messages and guidance was a positive development.

Purandeswari appreciated the cooperation of the district administration, local public representatives, district sports department, and school education department for successfully conducting sports competitions from the mandal level to the district level over the past ten days. She said more than 65 per cent of the Indian population is below 35 years of age and described this youth strength as a major asset for the nation.

If guided in the right direction, the country would progress further, she added.

Presiding over the programme, RDO R Krishna Naik said sports help in building both physical strength and mental maturity among youth, enabling them to face challenges with confidence.

RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary thanked the MP for organising the Sansad Khel Mahotsav for the first time in the Rajamahendravaram parliamentary constituency and sought its expansion in future.

Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao said the event provided good motivation for youth to take up sports.

District Sports Officer Seshagiri Rao, sports organising representative Haseena Shaik, DSEO K Vasudeva Rao, and others participated.