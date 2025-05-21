  • Menu
MP Vemireddy appointed to TDP Mahanadu committees

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has assigned Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy key responsibilities for the upcoming Mahanadu, scheduled to be held in Kadapa from the 27th of this month.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has assigned Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy key responsibilities for the upcoming Mahanadu, scheduled to be held in Kadapa from the 27th of this month.

MP Vemireddy has been appointed as a member of the 12-member Coordinating Committee, which is being convened by Minister Nara Lokesh. Additionally, he has also been named as a member of the Financial Resources Committee.

The TDP has announced various committees to oversee the arrangements for Mahanadu. These committees will manage coordination efforts and ensure the availability of financial resources for the event.

