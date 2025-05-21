Live
- MLA Bonela slams Jogarao over corruption
- DMK to unveil 2026 Assembly election work plan at general council meet on June 1
- Garena Free Fire Max – New Redeem Codes for May 21
- Collector warns traders against selling fake seeds
- Fast-track land acquisition for Nettempadu Project: DC
- Police distribute volleyball, clothes in Maoist-hit village
- Ensure caste census doesn’t bring disrepute to Rahul: Kharge
- Fed-up citizen slaps Rs 50-lakh legal notice on BBMP over pothole woes
- Greater Bengaluru has become water Bengaluru: Ashoka
- Bhu Guarantee Scheme is the sixth one of govt
MP Vemireddy appointed to TDP Mahanadu committees
Highlights
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has assigned Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy key responsibilities for the upcoming Mahanadu, scheduled to be held in Kadapa from the 27th of this month.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has assigned Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy key responsibilities for the upcoming Mahanadu, scheduled to be held in Kadapa from the 27th of this month.
MP Vemireddy has been appointed as a member of the 12-member Coordinating Committee, which is being convened by Minister Nara Lokesh. Additionally, he has also been named as a member of the Financial Resources Committee.
The TDP has announced various committees to oversee the arrangements for Mahanadu. These committees will manage coordination efforts and ensure the availability of financial resources for the event.
Next Story