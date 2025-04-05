MP’s emerging tourism trends brought to fore at roadshow

Visakhapatnam: From sacred Jyotirlingas to UNESCO world heritage sites, exhilarating tiger reserves to offbeat destinations, Madhya Pradesh tourism captivates travellers from across the world. Highlighting the emerging tourism trends of the state that is known for its religious and cultural significance, resident manager of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Vinod Jat laid emphasis on why Madhya Pradesh has emerged into a sought-after destination for tourists, south Indian travellers in particular, at the roadshow held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Stating that the platform paved an opportunity to engage with Vizag’s travel community, understand their preferences and showcase various experiences, MP Tourism Board deputy director Vivek Jude said, “Whether it’s spiritual solace, thrilling wildlife encounters, cultural heritage or adventure tourism, MP offers a unique experience to travellers.”

With 30 percent forest cover, a dozen national parks, and nine tiger reserves, MP remains India’s sought-after wildlife destination. Additionally, the state is home to three biosphere reserves, further cementing its ecological significance.

During the event, captivating visual stories were brought to life highlighting the three UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Khajuraho’s intricate temples, Sanchi’s Buddhist stupas and Bhimbetka’s prehistoric rock shelters. The presentation also brought forward Madhya Pradesh’s status as the Tiger State of India, boasting the highest number of tiger reserves in the country.

For spiritual seekers, the awe-inspiring Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas, along with other revered pilgrimage sites that offer a platform for the devotional connection.

The other enchanting spiritual tourism of MP, including Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain, Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar, Ram Raja temple in Orchha, Maa Narmada Mahalok in Amarkantak and Devi Lok in Salkanpur, were brought to the fore during the presentation at the roadshow. Among other sites, the MP tourism officials said, UNESCO included the Fort of Mandu and the historic ensemble of Orchha in its tentative list.

Through presentations, the tourism officials briefed about the MP’s rise as a premier spiritual destination for devotees from Andhra Pradesh and beyond.

The platform aided the tour operators from Vizag and across Andhra Pradesh to explore opportunities to incorporate Madhya Pradesh in their travel packages.