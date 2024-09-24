MPs laud devpt initiatives undertaken in Vizag division

Visakhapatnam: MP shad a meeting with the General Manager of the East Coast Railway Parmeshwar Funkwal here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the MPs representing Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The committee nominated Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ramamohan Naidu as its chairman. During the meeting, the MPs shared valuable insights for enhancing railway infrastructure and passenger amenities. They expressed appreciation for the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Waltair Division while discussing various concerns related to train services, stoppages and facilities. Key topics discussed during the programme include increasing train frequency, extending services, constructing new lines, as well as developing Road-under Bridges and Road-over-Bridges. The MPs commended the efforts of the GM, East Coast Railway and DRM, Waltair for their commitment to improving passenger amenities and pledged their support for the smooth functioning of the railways. Parmeshwar Funkwal welcomed the MPs and expressed gratitude for their continuous inputs and support. He shared updates on the performance of East Coast Railway, focusing on passenger services and infrastructure development measures. DRM Saurabh Prasad addressed the MPs’ demands and assured them that their suggestions would be given top priority.

ADRMs Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Manoj Kumar Sahoo, MPs Golla Baburao, Muzibulla Khan, M Sribharat, G Thanuja Rani, Balabhadra Majhi, K Appala Naidu, Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, Mahesh Kashyap and representative of Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh were present.