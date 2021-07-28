MPs request clearance of NREGS dues

New Delhi: A delegation of YSRCP MPs led by the party's Parliamentary Party Leader V Vijayasai Reddy met the Union minister of rural development and panchayat raj, Giriraj Singh, here on Tuesday to seek release of pending dues of Rs 6,750 crore under Mahatma Gandhi National rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The delegation also pleaded for enhancement of person days per household from 100 to 150.

The delegation told the minister that AP had topped all states in providing the highest wage employment with 18.4 crore person days for wage seekers through the scheme.

The state achieved the feat within three months of this financial year leading to the utilization of the approved labour budget to the tune of 83.5 per cent.

Thus state stood first in providing maximum number of average days of employment per household and highest ever person days since the inception of the scheme in 2006.

This has led to Rs 6,750 crore dues pending with the Centre towards wage and material and administration components.

Referring to Anganwadi centres, 'SVAMITYA' (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) schemes, the delegation said minor changes were required to permit the programmes under MGNREGS for making them more effective.

They also sought permission to raise coffee plantations under the employment programme.

Similar programmes like raising rubber plantations were allowed in the country and such a provision would help the tribals of the state, the delegation said.