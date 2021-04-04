MPTC, ZPTC elections will be held transparently: Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara

Kondepi: Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara announced that they are making all arrangements to conduct the MPTC and ZPTC elections in a transparent way.

He participated in the first phase training for the presiding officers at Kondepi as the chief guest and explained the procedures to them.

Speaking to the media, the collector informed that they have appointed about 12,000 employees as the presiding officers for the conduct of the MPTC and ZPTC elections. He said that the first phase of training was started on Sunday and the second phase training is scheduled from April 7, Wednesday. He explained that they have notified 55 of the 56 ZPTC positions in the district for elections and conducting polling for 41 of them as the remaining 14 are announced to be unanimously elected.

In the 764 MPTC positions in the district, the collector said that they have notified 742 positions for elections, but conducting polling for only 363 positions. He said that in the remaining, 348 positions are unanimous, 24 positions in the Chirala constituency are in court purview while the election in 7 positions is withheld as the contesting candidates died since nominations.

The collector announced that they have arranged 2,193 polling stations for the 15,65,921 voters to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from the 153 ZPTC candidates and 1,012 MPTC candidates. He said that they have identified 200 hypersensitive and 334 sensitive polling stations and appointed about 7,500 police and para-police personnel for the smooth conduct of the elections. He informed that the distribution centres will be arranged at the MPDO office and will be providing 6,537 ballot boxes for use in elections.

Tahsildar Kameswara Rao, MPDO Srinivasa Rao, MEO Surekha and other officials also participated in the programme.