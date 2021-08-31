Mrunalini Eco Park, becomes cynosure of all eyes in Anantapur

Anantapur: 'Mrunalini Eco Park' nestled in the lap of mother nature is beckoning nature lovers to enjoy the silence of the woods and to listen to creaking voices of sparrows and multiple bird species and experience the pristine beauty of jungle like climate at the 'Chinta Vanam' in the eco-park. The park also houses a nursery which supplies saplings of flowers and scores of species of shade-giving trees.

Nalini, mother of four children, who come to the park frequently, says the park can earn revenue if it is developed on the lines of children's world with water sports facilities. Children will enjoy water world as hundreds of children during vacation go to Benguluru to enjoy the children's world. She adds that the city deserves one such.

Chinta Vanam is a separate enclosure with full of tamarind trees. It is an ideal place for nature lovers and poets, who can simply forget themselves by drowning in the nature and enjoying its tranquility.

Spread in the sprawling 11.5 acres, the park is attracting more children for whom there are good things to play and enjoy.

Mrunalini Eco-Park has emerged as a children's world. It is equipped with Bull Rider, 3 D mini-theatre, Bangi Jump, Water Jumping Rider, Nursery, mini-canteen, Pagoda, Podarillu, Lovers Cottage, besides, the park has a green house, Solar lighting and walking track and a restaurant. Already it has transformed into a Children's Haven.

Parents, who come to the park, are urging the authorities to extend a swimming pool and a giant wheel to make it a completely children's amusement park.

Speaking to The Hans India, DFO G Krupakar said the concept of Eco Parks are for creation of awareness on the climate change adversely affecting the planet earth. These Eco Parks are otherwise known as Environmental Parks which focus on the value of tree plantation and how the trees supply oxygen which is crucial for human life.

Elaborating on the quantum of oxygen a man is using and its commercial value, Krupakar says that every man or woman during their life span of 80 years take oxygen that is worth Rs 50 crore. If a person has to purchase oxygen during his lifetime it would cost Rs 45-50 crore per son.

One can imagine how much oxygen trees are giving to humankind and in return man is only destroying the life givers(trees).

Other Eco Parks are in Rayadurgam, Kalyanadurgam Hindupuram, Puttaparthi and Pampanur and in Anantapur.

The Eco Park in the town is now the only park worth mentioning as a place where one can cool themselves from the heat of the day and be away from the mundane of life at least for a few hours.