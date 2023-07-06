  • Menu
MS Dhoni fans erect massive 77 feet cutout in Nandigama ahead of his birthday

Highlights

MS Dhoni fans have erected a massive 77 feet cutout in Ambarupeta village of Nandigama mandal in NTR district, along the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway.

Ahead of 44th birthday of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his fans have erected a massive 77 feet cutout in Ambarupeta village of Nandigama mandal in NTR district, along the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway.

It is learned that the fans display their affection and admiration for Dhoni every year on the occasion of latter's birthday and set up a 44 feet cutout in the same area last year.

Initially, the fans planned to set up a 100 feet cutout, however, for the safety of motorists, it was reduced to 77 feet. The impressive cutout is catching the attention of passengers and drivers traveling on the national highway.

