MSME parks to be set up across all constituencies

Vizianagaram: The district administration has been promoting small, medium, micro, and cottage industries by establishing MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) parks in each assembly constituency of Vizianagaram district.

District Collector Dr BR Ambedkar announced the following locations for the parks: - 12 acres at Kondakarakam - 19.8 acres at Modavalasa (Nellimarla) - 57 acres at Kondakindam (Gajapathinagaram) - 20 acres at Sankili (Rajam) - 100 acres at Kottakki (Bobbili) - 10 acres at Kumaram (Cheepurupalli) - 57 acres at Balighattam (S. Kota).

The announcement was made during a video conference with Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, where topics included sand supply, land acquisition for solar projects, and MSME survey progress.

Collector Dr Ambedkar, JC S Sethu Madhavan, and district department heads attended the virtual meet from the Collector’s Chamber.