MSME Technology Centre to come up in Amaravati

Guntur: The Government of India will set up MSME Technology Centre in the state capital Amaravati at a cost of Rs 250 crore due to availability of land in Amaravati instead of Kopparthy of Kadapa district. The Principal Secretary to government N Yuva Raj issued a GO to this effect on Monday.

AP CRDA will allot 20 acres of land for setting up MSME Technology Centre and Testing Facility in the state capital in Amaravati. The Commissioner of CRDA hereby directed to transfer the identified land to the commissioner, MSME, New Delhi immediately in coordination with the director of industries for setting up a second MSME Technology Centre cum Testing Facility by the ministry of MSME, GOI at Amaravati.

The commissioner of CRDA and director of industries shall take necessary steps in this matter by closely coordinating with the ministry of MSME.