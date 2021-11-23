Mudragada Padmanabham writes to Chandrababu, alleges of humiliating him in the past

The politics in Andhra Pradesh has been heated up in recent times with opposition protests, criticism and agitation. The concerns continue in the state once again with the latest remarks made on Chandrababu's family. Meanwhile, former minister and Kapu movement leader Mudragada Padmanabham wrote an open letter to Chandrababu Naidu. He said in the letter that he was shocked to see Chandrababu crying on TV over the humiliation.

Mudragada has recalled that he has tried to commit suicide over the humiliation met due to the atrocities of TDP in general and Chandrababu in particular. However, he clarified that he had not committed suicide to see the downfall of Chandrababu. He said that he and his family was insulted for questioning the promise of giving reservations to Kapu.

In the letter, Mudragadda alleged that the police on the orders of Lokesh has brok his house doors and dragged his family into roads. "We were detained for 14 days at Rajahmundry Hospital," he said.

The Kapu Movement leader further stated that he had spent many sleepless nights unable to bear the humiliation of the violence Naidu inflicted. "Isn't it your attempt to get our family to commit suicide with oppression?," he questioned.







