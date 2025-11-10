Mukesh Ambani to build modern kitchen at Tirumala

Tirumala: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the construction of a modern, state-of-the-art kitchen at Tirumala, which will serve over two lakh meals every day to devotees visiting the sacred hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Ambani, who visited the Tirumala temple and offered prayers on Sunday, said the initiative was being undertaken with the divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara and in continuation of Reliance’s humble service to devotees. The project will be dedicated to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust. “This sacred initiative is being carried out in partnership with Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and with the wholehearted support of the Government of Andhra Pradesh,” Ambani said in a statement.

The new kitchen will feature advanced automation and the capacity to prepare and serve more than 200,000 sanctified meals every day, ensuring that every devotee receives nutritious Anna Prasadam prepared with devotion, purity, and care. Ambani said the effort is aligned with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to extend the Anna Seva tradition to all TTD temples. “Tirumala stands as an eternal symbol of faith, compassion, and selfless service. Through this effort, we are humbled to contribute to the CM's noble vision,” he added.

Later, Ambani visited the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Thrissur, Kerala, where he offered prayers and donated Rs 15 crore to the temple.