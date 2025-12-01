Mukesh wins gold medal in shooting

Guntur: Nelavalli Mukesh from Guntur bagged the gold medal at the Khelo India University Games. The shooting competitions of the Khelo India University Games have been taking place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, since November 24. On Sunday, representing KL University, Mukesh won the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol category held at the Rajasthan State Shooting Range, outperforming several international shooters.

Mukesh scored 578 out of 600 in the relay event and stood in fourth place, but in the final match, he displayed complete dominance from the beginning and secured the gold medal. In the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event held on November 27, the KL University team comprising Nelavalli Mukesh, Tanishk Muralidhar Naidu and Naga Sai Tarun, won the silver medal.