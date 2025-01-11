Mukkoti Ekadasi observed with religious fervour

Kurnool: Devotees across the undivided Kurnool district celebrated Vaikunta Ekadasi on Friday with religious fervour.

In Ahobilam, devotees thronged Sri Narsimha Swamy temple in the wee hours on Friday to have a glimpse of the Lord when he passes through Paramapatha Vaasal (the gateway to Heaven). Later, special pujas were performed. Devotees waited long hours to have Lord darshan. Temple Manager Muralidharan and chief priest K Venugopala Acharyulu made all facilities in the temple.

Vaikunta Ekadasi was also celebrated at various Perumal temples in the district including Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kurnool town, Laxmi Narsimha Swamy temple in Veldurthi, Chenna Kesava Perumal temple in Koilakuntla and Banaganapalle.

In Srisailam, thousands of devotees thronged Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Temple EO M Srinivasa Rao made special arrangements on occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi. At Urukunda village in Kowthalam mandal, temple authorities of Sri Urukunda Narasimha Eeranna Swamy have taken the Lord in a procession. Later, they performed special prayers.