  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Multiple Candidates File Nomination Papers for Ongole Lok Sabha Constituency

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Several candidates submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Ongole constituency

Several candidates submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Ongole constituency. Among those who filed their nominations on Thursday were Shri. Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Smt. Magunta Song, and Shri. Buchi Seven Hills.

The nominations were received by the Prakasam Building Returning Officer, Shri. A.S., who oversaw the handover of the documents to S. Dinesh Kumar. This development indicates a competitive race in the Ongolu Lok Sabha constituency, with multiple candidates vying for the opportunity to represent the region in the upcoming election.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X