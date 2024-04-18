Live
Multiple Candidates File Nomination Papers for Ongole Lok Sabha Constituency
Highlights
Several candidates submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Ongole constituency
Several candidates submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Ongole constituency. Among those who filed their nominations on Thursday were Shri. Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Smt. Magunta Song, and Shri. Buchi Seven Hills.
The nominations were received by the Prakasam Building Returning Officer, Shri. A.S., who oversaw the handover of the documents to S. Dinesh Kumar. This development indicates a competitive race in the Ongolu Lok Sabha constituency, with multiple candidates vying for the opportunity to represent the region in the upcoming election.
