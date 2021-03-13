Mumbai firm to donate Rs 300 cr for Tirupati hospital

Tirupati: A Mumbai-based company, Udveg Infrastructure and Consultancy (UIC) will be donating Rs 300 crore to construct a state-of-the-art children's hospital at Tirupati.

"Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and UIC CEO Sanjay K. Singh inked the landmark agreement in the presence of TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy to set up the state-of-art paediatric hospital in the pilgrim city of Tirupati," said a TTD official late on Friday.

Subba Reddy said this development is in line with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision of setting up super specialty children's hospitals at Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh state.

Jawahar Reddy said TTD will soon conduct the bhumi puja (laying foundation stone) for the new hospital which will become a part of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) eventually, even as the Mumbai company will take up its operational management for a few years initially.

"It was a great privilege to collaborate with the world renowned Hindu religious organization like TTD and commence a noble project meant for the healthcare of children at the lotus feet of Sri Venkateswara," said Singh.

Meanwhile, the TTD chairman and executive officer visited 57 coronavirus infected Vedic school students on Friday evening and later said that the students were safe and asymptomatic.

"I also inspected Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham at Tirumala and verified the facilities to the students. Also gave some instructions about COVID safety measures," said Subba Reddy.

On Friday, Telangana Chief Justice Hima Kohli visited the temple along with her family members, who were welcomed by Subba Reddy, Jawahar Reddy and additional executive officer AV Dharma Reddy.

After Kohli's darshan (visit) of the deity, she was bestowed with Vedasirvachanam (Vedic blessings) at Ranganayakula Mandapam and presented with teertha prasadams (consecrated food) and a picture of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.