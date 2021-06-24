Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express to resume journey on June 26

Amaravati: Railways has decided to restore the services of Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train from June 26 which will run with Vistadome coach for the first time on this route.

Passengers can now enjoy the views of the Western Ghats while travelling on Mumbai-Pune route. At present, the Vistadome coach is running in Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shadabdi Special train.

Now, passengers on Mumbai- Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while passing near to Matheran hill (Near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls , tunnels on South East Ghat section. The basic special features include wide window panes and glass roof top, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, etc.

01007 Deccan Express special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 7 am daily from June 26 and arrive Pune at 11.05 am same day.

01008 Deccan Express special will leave Pune at 3.15 pm daily with effect from 26 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 7.05 on same day.