Municipal Corporation of Tirupati bans meat sale

Tirupati: In view of coronavirus outbreak, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has imposed ban on chicken and mutton sales in the city on Sunday April 12. It may be noted that ban was imposed on the last two Sunday too to curb crowds at these outlets. Tirupati has already seen six Covid-19 positive cases. Hence, commissioner P S Girisha is strictly implementing the ban on chicken and mutton sales every Sunday in the city.

It is learn that fish sales were completely banned by the civic authorities for the last three weeks, because at fish market maintaining physical distance between people is a tough job. So municipal officials are imposing ban on fish sales in the indefinitely. In this regard, commissioner P S Girisha appealed to the residents to cooperate with civic body officials and not to go to city outskirts for buying mutton and chicken.