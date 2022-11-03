Munugode by-election: KA Paul makes fun at polling centre, runs out of booth

Munugode By Poll polling is continuing peacefully except for sporadic incidents. Voters have lined up in the queue lines since morning and are exercising their right to vote. The polling pattern of the leaders of major parties is being examined. In this order, Prajashanti Party President KA Paul also went to a polling center.



KA Paul came out after inspecting the pattern in the polling center and ran out at once. Everyone was surprised as they did not understand what was happening. Paul said that he had come to check whether the EVMs were working properly. He also said that he saw how the polling arrangements were made. He said that people know very well who can develop their area and will take right decision.

On the other hand, KA Paul neice protested in Munugodu mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. He accused the police of working in favour of the TRS party. She got into an argument that they were campaigning near the polling booth by taking scarves of the TRS party. Officials were asked to take action against them.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanti exercised her right to vote in Idikooda of Chandur mandal. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy cast his vote at Lingavarigudem in Narayanapuram mandal. BJP candidate Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy has vote in Narkatpally mandal Brahminvellams of Nakirekal constituency. This prevented him from voting earlier.