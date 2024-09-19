Muralidhar takes charge as Tirupati Task Force DSP

Live
D Muralidhar, who has been working as Task Force DSP at Proddatur, took charge as Tirupati Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force DSP on Wednesday.
Tirupati : D Muralidhar, who has been working as Task Force DSP at Proddatur, took charge as Tirupati Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force DSP on Wednesday. It should be noted that one year ago he was transferred from Tirupati to Proddatur.
DSP Muralidhar assured that he will try his best to check red sanders smuggling with the cooperation of government agencies including forest and police departments.
