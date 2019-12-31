Murdering feutes rampant in the district- JC-2

Kadapa: Joint Collector-2 M. Siva Reddy said that murdering feutes in mother womb leads drastic comedown of the female population in the district.

Speaking in the review meeting for effective implementation PC&PNDT Act here on Tuesday he said despite performing detection of gender without proper cause is against norms as per 1994 PC&PNDC Act but some scanning centres organizers performing this illegal practice for easy money earning. He said the situation turned more pathetic with some parents willfully encouraging their daughters to go for abortions due socio-economic reasons as they fear of facing hurdles brought-up female child reasoned there are 900 women for 1000 men in some areas in the district.

He said to overcome this problem district administration has decided to set up spy cameras in the scanning centres. He said and at the same time, it was proposed to conduct awareness camps in backward areas over avoidance of illegal abortions.

The JC-2 directed the officials to conduct surprise checkups in the scanning centres. He said that there are 142 private and 14 government centres existing in the district.

District Legal Service Authority(DLSA) secretary T. Venkata Rajesh Kumar, PC & PNDT nodal officer Kondaiah, DM&HO Umasundari, ICDS project director J. Padmaja and others were present.