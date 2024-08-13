Muslim organisations oppose Waqf Amendment Bill-2024

Vijayawada: Muslim advocates and representatives of Muslim organisation have suspected that a conspiracy was being hatched to weaken the Waqf Board in the country and underlined the need to oppose the amendments proposed by the Union government in the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 introduced in Parliament.

Andhra Pradesh Muslim Advocates Association organised a roundtable meeting at Balotsav Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday and discussed the Waqf Board Amendment bill and its implications if the Bill is passed in Parliament.

Advocates and representatives of Muslim organisations have strongly opposed some amendments proposed by the Central government.

Advocate Abdul Mateen, Muslim Sankshema Samithi president Mukthar Ali, Muneer Foundation president Shaik Muneer Ahmed, Muslim United Front president Habeebur Rahman, Muslim Hakkula Samiti president Nagul Meera, Anjuman E Islamia president Riaz Ahmed and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers expressed concern that there will be no protection to Waqf properties if the Waqf Amendment Bill is implemented in the country.

The leaders decided to conduct more meetings to create awareness on the protection of Waqf properties in the State and country. They have alleged that there was some conspiracy to weaken the Waqf Board in the country and felt there will be no protection to Waqf properties if the Bill is passed in Parliament.