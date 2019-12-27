Muslims organized rallies against NRC bill

Kadapa: Muslims under the banner of Joint Action Committee (JAC)on Friday has organized huge rallies in Proddaturu, Yerraguntla, Kamalapuram Mandals in protecting against the introduction of NRC bill by BJP led NDA government.

In Kamalapuram after performing prayers at Pedda Darga in Kamalapuram town Muslim minorities under the banner of Joint Action Committee(JAC) in big numbers organized rally from Darga to bus stand centre formed a human chain at crossroads. They raised slogans against the central government. In Yerraguntla town protesters stalled the traffic for some demanding the central government to withdraw the NRC bill otherwise they would intensify the agitation. In Proddaturu agitators organized the rally with the national flag with the slogan of Save India.

On this occasion, the protesters alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amith Sha were responsible for hatching conspiracy promoting disunity between Hindus and Muslim minorities. They urged the Hindus to join the agitations for protecting the integrity of the nation.