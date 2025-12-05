MVGR inks pact with Pennant Technologies

Visakhapatnam: To strengthen industry–academia collaboration and enhance student employability skills, Maharaj Vijayaram Gajapathi Raj College of Engineering inked pact with Pennant Technologies Private Limited.

This strategic partnership collaboration aims at advancing research, education, innovation, development, capacity building, etc., and prepares the students with industry-ready capabilities and strengthens the institution’s commitment to innovation, practical learning and professional development.

The MoU focuses on internships, live projects, industry-led workshops, faculty training and curriculum-aligned skill development programmes. Pennant Technologies will conduct regular technical sessions and offer real-time exposure through training and internship opportunities to the students of the institution.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on December 4 (Thursday) at the campus in the presence of CHRO and head of compliance, Pennant Technologies Ravi Varma Datla, director-MVGR PS Sitharama Raju, Principal YMC Sekhar, dean, training and placements, M. Sunil Prakash along with other deans, HoDs, faculty members.