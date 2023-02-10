MVGR student selected for Youth Parliament

Vizianagaram: Neela Anusha of MVGR College of Engineering (A) is going to represent AP state in the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) to be held at New Delhi on February 23 and 24.

Nehru Youth Kendra Sanghatan, Andhra Pradesh, conducted state level screening test in virtual mode to select one student from Andhra Pradesh for NYPF 4th Edition. First position holders from each state (29 students) will be speaking on selected topics in the National Youth Parliament and the three best speakers at the national level will be awarded Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh along with a certificate of merit. Dr K V L Raju, principal, MVGR appreciated the selected student.

Dr Y M C Sekhar, vice-orincipal, S Mohan Kumar, dean of students, N Shanmukha Rao, NSS programme officer others congratulated Anusha