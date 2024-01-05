Live
- New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India to challenge suspension in court
- Bedridden women given enhanced pension in Eluru
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashed, check the rates on 05 January 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 05 January, 2024
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra in 11th ward of Visakhapatanam
- YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy expressed support to Rayalaseema Sagunyeti Sadhan Samiti
- Vamsi Krishna Srinivas was appointed as Janasena Party's Visakha City president.
- New Delhi: LG recommends CBI probe into ‘fake’ tests at Mohalla Clinics
- Nainital: High Court questions Uttarakhand government over civic polls delay
- Inorbit Mall brings end of season sale
YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana and his team visited various localities in Visakha East Constituency, including 20th and 30th Secretariats in Visakha Arilova, 11th Ward Ravindra Nagar, Gandhinagar 2, Srihari Nagar, and Kailash Nagar through padayatra. They went to Gadapagadapa to inquire about the issues faced by the locals. The padayatra covered a distance of 9 kilometers.
Mr. MVV Satyanarayana mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has promised to provide welfare schemes to every deserving person in the state and deserves the honor of greeting from all communities. He observed that people in the constituency showed their respect and greeted Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy by bowing and offering greetings.
Several party leaders and supporters, including East Constituency Election Observers Molliappa Rao, City Women President Krupa Jyoti, Chokkara Shekhara Rao, Bonda Srinivasa Rao, women party leaders, fans, corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of various affiliated organizations, and party leaders, also participated in the program.