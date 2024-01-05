  • Menu
MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra in 11th ward of Visakhapatanam

MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra in 11th ward of Visakhapatanam
Highlights

YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana and his team visited various localities in Visakha East Constituency, including 20th and 30th Secretariats in Visakha...

YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana and his team visited various localities in Visakha East Constituency, including 20th and 30th Secretariats in Visakha Arilova, 11th Ward Ravindra Nagar, Gandhinagar 2, Srihari Nagar, and Kailash Nagar through padayatra. They went to Gadapagadapa to inquire about the issues faced by the locals. The padayatra covered a distance of 9 kilometers.


Mr. MVV Satyanarayana mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has promised to provide welfare schemes to every deserving person in the state and deserves the honor of greeting from all communities. He observed that people in the constituency showed their respect and greeted Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy by bowing and offering greetings.

Several party leaders and supporters, including East Constituency Election Observers Molliappa Rao, City Women President Krupa Jyoti, Chokkara Shekhara Rao, Bonda Srinivasa Rao, women party leaders, fans, corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of various affiliated organizations, and party leaders, also participated in the program.

