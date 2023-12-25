MVV Satyanarayana continues Padayatra in 12th ward in Visakhapatnam

Member of Parliament of Visakha and YSRCP east Constituency Coordinator Mr. MVV Satyanarayana has been actively engaging with the local community in Visakhapatnam. On the 7th day of his padayatra (foot march), he visited various areas including Visakhapatnam Arilova, Kanaka Durganagar, New Ambedkar Nagar, Prajashanthi Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Durganagar, and Gadapagadapa. Alongside him, Visakha local GVMC 12th Ward Corporator Akkara Mani Rohini Raman accompanied the walk, covering a distance of 8 kilometers.





During these interactions, MVV Satyanarayana expressed his gratitude for the warm reception from the people and listened to their concerns and issues. The Padayatra has been held daily from 7 am to evening in the 12th ward. MVV Satyanarayana highlighted that despite the state's deficit budget, the Chief Minister is committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people.



He also mentioned that people desire Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. Several party members, fans, Corporation directors, chairmen, and leaders of various affiliated organizations, including women, actively participated in this padayatra.















































