In a heartwarming gesture, the Members of Parliament of Visakhapatnam Eastern Constituency YCP Coordinator, M.V.V. Satyanarayana Garu, came to the aid of a woman suffering from illness by providing her with 10 thousand rupees. The woman, who was in need of financial assistance, received assurance and support from the Apadbandhu organization, with Garu stepping in to help.

The locals of the area have expressed their confidence in Garu, believing that he will make a great MLA who truly cares for the people. Leaders and activists of Jai MVV have praised Garu for his dedication to serving the community, emphasizing the importance of having a leader who prioritizes the needs of the people above all else. Garu's actions have not only helped alleviate the woman's suffering but have also earned him respect and admiration from those around him.