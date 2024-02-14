MVV Satyanarayana gives warm welcome to YS Jagan in Visakha yesterday

As part of a one-day visit to Visakha district, the Chief Minister of the State Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Visakha Airport on Tuesday evening in a special flight. The state ministers and officials welcomed him with flowers. Palikaru. Members of Parliament, Eastern Constituency YSRCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana welcomed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Visakha Airport and welcomed him with a bunch of flowers.

On this occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left Visakha Airport via a special route to the Visakha ADCA/VDCA grounds to distribute prizes to the winners of the Adudaam Andhra Competitions.