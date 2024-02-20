  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MVV Satyanarayana handover Rs. 10,000 to cricket players of Simhadripuram

MVV Satyanarayana handover Rs. 10,000 to cricket players of Simhadripuram
x
Highlights

Member of Parliament and YCP Eastern Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana visited Visakha Local GVMC Ward 15 in Simhadripuram

Member of Parliament and YCP Eastern Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana visited Visakha Local GVMC Ward 15 in Simhadripuram, New Venkoji Palem (SKML) Boys area on Tuesday. During his visit, he handed over 10,000 rupees financial assistance to the cricket players in the area.

Mr. MVV expressed his support for the players, stating that the Jagan government will always stand by them. He also praised AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his ambition and commitment to nurturing talent in the state.

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was quoted as saying that many sportspersons in Andhra Pradesh have showcased their talent and have the potential to excel. The event was attended by the 15th Ward Corporator Appari Srividya Giribabu, locals, and party line women.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X