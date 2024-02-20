MVV Satyanarayana handover Rs. 10,000 to cricket players of Simhadripuram

Member of Parliament and YCP Eastern Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana visited Visakha Local GVMC Ward 15 in Simhadripuram, New Venkoji Palem (SKML) Boys area on Tuesday. During his visit, he handed over 10,000 rupees financial assistance to the cricket players in the area.

Mr. MVV expressed his support for the players, stating that the Jagan government will always stand by them. He also praised AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his ambition and commitment to nurturing talent in the state.

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was quoted as saying that many sportspersons in Andhra Pradesh have showcased their talent and have the potential to excel. The event was attended by the 15th Ward Corporator Appari Srividya Giribabu, locals, and party line women.