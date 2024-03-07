  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for development works in GVMC ward 10

MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for development works in GVMC ward 10
x
Highlights

Foundation stone laying ceremony for the development works worth 1 Crore 91 Lakhs in Visakha East Constituency 10 ward Thota Garuvu, BNR Nagar, took...

Foundation stone laying ceremony for the development works worth 1 Crore 91 Lakhs in Visakha East Constituency 10 ward Thota Garuvu, BNR Nagar, took place on Wednesday. The program was graced by Visakha Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and members of Parliament of Visakha East Constituency YCP Coordinator "Gau's" Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, Visakha East Constituency, YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena, Congress, BJP, CPM, CPI, AP News.

During the ceremony, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana struck a coconut and laid the foundation stone, emphasizing the importance of timely completion of the construction work. Various officials and local leaders including AE Venkata Rao, Bonda Srinivasa Rao, Kanakaraju, Kannababu, Hemant, Venkata Rao, Govind, Venkata Lakshmi, as well as GVMC staff, village heads, secretariat conveners, activists, women, secretariat staff, volunteers, and conveners were present at the event.



The development works include the modernization of Geddals with funds, construction of community toilets, and other infrastructural projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the constituency. The local contractor has been directed to expedite the construction process to ensure timely completion of the projects.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X