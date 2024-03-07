Live
Just In
MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for development works in GVMC ward 10
Foundation stone laying ceremony for the development works worth 1 Crore 91 Lakhs in Visakha East Constituency 10 ward Thota Garuvu, BNR Nagar, took place on Wednesday. The program was graced by Visakha Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and members of Parliament of Visakha East Constituency YCP Coordinator "Gau's" Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, Visakha East Constituency, YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena, Congress, BJP, CPM, CPI, AP News.
During the ceremony, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana struck a coconut and laid the foundation stone, emphasizing the importance of timely completion of the construction work. Various officials and local leaders including AE Venkata Rao, Bonda Srinivasa Rao, Kanakaraju, Kannababu, Hemant, Venkata Rao, Govind, Venkata Lakshmi, as well as GVMC staff, village heads, secretariat conveners, activists, women, secretariat staff, volunteers, and conveners were present at the event.
The development works include the modernization of Geddals with funds, construction of community toilets, and other infrastructural projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the constituency. The local contractor has been directed to expedite the construction process to ensure timely completion of the projects.