MVV Satyanarayana pays a visit to Pedajalarpeta

YSRCP Coordinator Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, of the East Constituency of Visakhapatnam, recently paid a visit to Pedajalarpeta. During his visit, he discussed the daily problems faced by the residents, including issues with every Gadapa.

MVV Satyanarayana urged the officials present to communicate with the relevant authorities and take immediate action to address these concerns.

In a show of solidarity, Potti Aruna and Appanna also joined in the discussions and later had lunch with their family members. The village elders were consulted about the local problems and a plan of action was discussed.

The event was attended by various YCP members, including 19th Ward YCP Incharge Surada Venkata Lakshmi Das, Ward YCP Leaders, Ward YCP President Vadamodula Ganesh, Behra Vasantha, village elders, conveners, women, and party lines.

Overall, the visit was a successful endeavor in addressing the daily challenges faced by the residents of Pedajalar Peta Pankanti meal.