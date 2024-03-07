Live
- CSpace: Kerala Government comes with India’s first government-backed OTT platform
- OpenAI Co-founder Urges Musk-Altman to Focus on Future Building
- BRS announces Naveen Kumar Reddy as local bodies MLC candidate from Mahbubnagar
- Dornala: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicates 2 tunnels of Veligonda project to nation
- Revolutionizing Education With Iris: Kerala School Introduces AI-Powered Humanoid Teacher
- Nellore: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy may contest from Atmakuru
- Himalayas shocker, warn glaciologists: Deficit snowfall poses risk of glacial lake outburst
- Massive Fire Erupts In Greater Noida's Gaur City, Prompt Response Ensures Control
- Former MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad meets Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy
Just In
MVV Satyanarayana pays a visit to Pedajalarpeta
YSRCP Coordinator Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, of the East Constituency of Visakhapatnam, recently paid a visit to Pedajalarpeta. During his visit, he discussed the daily problems faced by the residents, including issues with every Gadapa.
MVV Satyanarayana urged the officials present to communicate with the relevant authorities and take immediate action to address these concerns.
In a show of solidarity, Potti Aruna and Appanna also joined in the discussions and later had lunch with their family members. The village elders were consulted about the local problems and a plan of action was discussed.
The event was attended by various YCP members, including 19th Ward YCP Incharge Surada Venkata Lakshmi Das, Ward YCP Leaders, Ward YCP President Vadamodula Ganesh, Behra Vasantha, village elders, conveners, women, and party lines.
Overall, the visit was a successful endeavor in addressing the daily challenges faced by the residents of Pedajalar Peta Pankanti meal.