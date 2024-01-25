Live
MVV Satyanarayana reiterates welfare can be carried out with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
The YSRCP Coordinator of East Constituency, M.V.V. Satyanarayana, stated that the welfare and prosperity of the constituency can only be achieved with the leadership of AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
He visited the local area and inquired about the problems, the people expressed their support for Chief Minister Reddy. Satyanarayana also mentioned that the ongoing Padayatras in Visakha East Constituency have received a great response from the people.
He requested for blessings and support in the upcoming elections to ensure the re-election of Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy as Chief Minister. The event was attended by various party leaders, fans, women, and representatives from affiliated organizations.
