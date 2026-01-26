‘My India, My Vote’ message marks National Voters’ Day

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has called upon all eligible citizens to understand the importance of their vote and make sure they exercise their voting right. The 16th National Voters’ Day was observed on Sunday at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV). The programme was attended by the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma, AEROs, BLOs, and election operators. An election pledge was administered to the participants, and a voter awareness rally was also held.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said voting is a valuable right and everyone must use it responsibly. He stated that with the use of technology, elections are being conducted in a more transparent manner. All citizens who have completed 18 years of age should register as voters, he said and added that voter details can now be verified within a minute due to improved technology and assured that there is no possibility of anyone’s vote being deleted unfairly.

The Collector expressed concern over the low voting percentage in urban areas and said it needs significant improvement. He urged everyone to utilise their voting right, stating that choosing transparent leaders lies in the hands of voters. Referring to senior citizens who have consistently voted in many elections, he said they should be taken as an inspiration. He appealed to everyone to vote under the theme “My India, My Vote.”

Municipal Commissioner N Mourya said the percentage of youth participation in voting should be higher. He stressed the need for awareness about voter registration and urged citizens to make use of their valuable vote. He said the Election Commission of India has introduced several reforms and emphasised that every eligible person should be recognised as a voter.

On the occasion, the District Collector presented Best Electoral Practices certificates to AERO, BLOs, and operators who performed well in election-related duties. Certificates were also distributed to students who won competitions conducted as part of National Voters’ Day. Senior citizens who exercised their voting right in recent elections were felicitated by the Collector and Municipal Commissioner.