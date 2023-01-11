Mylavaram MLA father's meet with TDP MP fuels speculation

Vijayawada: The remarks of Mylavaram YSRCP MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad in a meeting at Mylavaram led to speculation of his changing party. The meeting of MLA's father and former minister Vasanta Nageswara Rao with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Tuesday gave further fillip to the speculation.

It may be noted that MLA Krishna Prasad while laying foundation for a village society building expressed concern over interference of leaders of other constituencies in the affairs of his constituency. Commenting on the current politics, the MLA said that those who are moving around accompanied by rowdies are getting recognition. He said that his family has been in politics for the past five decades and as an MLA, he is unable to help even a common man in some instances. He said he never encouraged foisting of cases on opposition leaders despite pressure from some party leaders. The MLA said to have stopped participating in Gadapa Gadapaku programme.

Meanwhile, the meeting of his father and former minister Vasanta Nageswara Rao with Vijayawada MP further strengthened the speculation on Krishna Prasad's future course of action. However, the former minister clarified that he made a courtesy call on Kesineni Nani as he could not attend the marriage of his daughter recently. He met the MP to convey greetings and at the same time request allotment of funds for a lift irrigation project. He said that he failed to get funds for lift irrigation project though he requested former irrigation minister P Anil Kumar Yadav in the past. Nageswara Rao made it clear that there is no question of MLA changing the party and he is committed for the development of his constituency.