Visakhapatnam: To clear the extra rush of passengers, a one-way summer special train from Mysuru to Guwahati will be operated.

Mysuru-Guwahati one-way summer special express (06203) will leave Mysuru at 4:30 am and will reach Duvvada at 9.10 am on April 24 and depart at 9.12 am. It will reach Guwahati at 9:45 pm o¬n April 25.

The train will halt at KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cant, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Vikarabad, Lingampalli, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Kotthavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Barddhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya and Kamakhya.

The special train will have 20 coaches, including o¬ne AC three tier, fifteen sleeper classes, two general second class, among others.

Experimental stoppage at Ambadola station It has been decided by the Railway Board to provide stoppage at Ambadola station of Sambalpur Division for train No.18005/18006 (Howrah-Jagdalpur-Howrah) Samaleswari express from Sunday for a period of six months on experimental basis.

Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express (18005) will stop daily at Ambadola at 1.15 pm and depart at 1.17 pm till October 22. Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari express (18006) will stop daily at Ambadola at 12.45 noon and depart at 12.47 noon till October 22. All other stoppages and timings will remain the same.